Brazil's Temer sees approval rate drop to 10 pct
SAO PAULO — A new poll shows the popularity of Brazilian President Michel Temer falling to just 10
The Instituto Ibope poll published on Friday also finds that 55
In December, Temer's approval was at 13
Brazil's top electoral court next week will start deciding whether the ticket that elected Temer and former President Dilma Rousseff in 2014 should be annulled due to alleged illegal campaign financing. That could lead to his removal.
Ibope interviewed 2,000 people and the poll's margin of error is 2 percentage points.