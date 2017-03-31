Coffee shop brews up backlash with political punch cards
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh coffee shop is brewing up backlash over a loyalty punch card featuring pictures of President Donald Trump and other conservatives.
Black Forge Coffee House owner Nick Miller says the satiric cards are meant to express frustration with the system and nothing more.
But critics complain the punch holes make it look like the politicos have been shot in the forehead.
Miller says the cards aren't meant to endorse violence.
Patrons can earn a free cup of coffee through the punch card.
