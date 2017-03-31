Colorado Army officer drowns at US base at Guantanamo Bay

MIAMI — The U.S. military says an Army warrant officer from Colorado has drowned at the Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

A statement says Chief Warrant Officer Jose Eduardo Lopez Cobena died Thursday. Details about the incident were not immediately released.

The 40-year-old Lopez was based at Fort Carson, Colorado, and was on a 12-month assignment to Guantanamo that began in June. He had a nearly 20-year career in the military and had received many commendations including a Bronze Star. Lopez was originally from New York.