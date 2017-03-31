Communist rebels march in support of peace talks in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 100 members and supporters of the underground Communist Party of the Philippines, most wearing red shirts with red kerchiefs over their faces, have marched near the presidential palace in Manila in a show of force two days before peace talks resume with the government.

The marchers carried red banners, including one with the party's hammer and sickle logo during Friday's "lightning rally" as a handful of policemen looked on. They chanted "Long Live the New People's Army," the party's military arm.