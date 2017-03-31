Council to vote on cutting 500 peacekeepers in Congo mission

The Security Council is expected to approve a resolution that would cut 500 troops from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo and focus its work on protecting civilians and enabling presidential elections to be held by the end of the year.

The council is scheduled to vote later Friday on the final draft which would also replace some troops with better-trained specialized units and give the force a green light to intervene anywhere in the country if needed and not just in the volatile east.

The mission, known as MONUSCO, currently has about 22,400 people, including nearly 17,000 soldiers and over 1,350 police, and is the biggest and costliest with a budget of $1.2 billion. The draft resolution cut 500 troops but would not affect the police.

The Trump administration has been vocal about reducing U.S. funding for the United Nations as part of proposed deep cuts in foreign aid, and U.N. peacekeeping operations are a major target.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told the Council on Foreign Relations on Wednesday that the United Nations is partnering with a "corrupt" government in Congo "that is inflicting predatory behaviour against its own people." She called for a large cut in the peacekeeping budget.

In an interview Thursday with four news agencies, Haley said the U.N. is "trying to get aid to the people on the ground and the government's not letting us."

"We can't work in spite of the government," Haley said. "We need to actually hold the government accountable, and whether that's us moving forward on an arms embargo, whether its sanctions, we've got to do something to let them know this is not OK."

She said the resolution focuses on "accountability and transparency" and will monitor exactly what peacekeepers are doing, how they're doing it and if they are actually taking care of people. "In a lot of cases they go running for the hills" when violence erupts, she said.

Haley said the draft calls for a strategic review in September so the council knows how things are going on the ground and "we can make smarter decisions going forward."