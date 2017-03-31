Dad stunned that wounded man is nightclub shooting suspect

CINCINNATI — The father of a man hospitalized in critical condition after a Cincinnati nightclub shooting says he was elated to learn that police were charging two suspects — and then devastated to find out his son was one of them.

A man was fatally shot and 16 other people were hurt when a dispute escalated into the gunbattle at the Cameo club early Sunday. Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two men on murder charges.

The hospitalized suspect, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, has been unresponsive and on a ventilator. His father, Jackie Davis, says he doesn't believe the allegations against his son.

Their attorney, Carl Lewis, says he's waiting for all the facts.