Death penalty sought for man charged in teen's dismemberment
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Pennsylvania man charged along with his girlfriend in the rape, death and dismemberment of her 14-year-old adopted daughter.
Bucks County prosecutors made the announcement Friday, when 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan waived his formal arraignment on homicide, rape, kidnapping and other charges in the death of Grace Packer in July.
Prosecutors say 42-year-old Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy they shared. Prosecutors say the couple stored Grace's body in cat litter for months, then hacked it up and dumped it in a remote area where hunters found it in October.
Prosecutors had already
Their trial has been scheduled for March 2018.
