Family of London attack victim: She's 'getting stronger'
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Utah woman injured in last week's attack in London says she is getting stronger.
Melissa Cochran's brother Clint Payne said Thursday through a verified GoFundMe account webpage that she is "Getting stronger every day!" He also posted a photo of Melissa Cochran standing up with crutches and dressed in a hospital gown.
No other details about her condition were provided.
Melissa Cochran suffered a broken leg and rib and cuts to the head. Her husband, Kurt Cochran, was killed when a man in an SUV mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.
The couple had been on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Attacker Khalid Masood was shot dead by police after his rampage, which police say lasted just 82 seconds.
