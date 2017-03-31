FBI re-releases dozens of 9-11 Pentagon photos after glitch

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen photos of the Pentagon taken after a plane crashed into it on Sept. 11, 2001, have reappeared in recent days on the FBI's website six years after they were first made public. The posting misled some to believe the photos from 9-11 had never before been seen.

FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels told The Associated Press on Friday the 27 photos were first posted online in 2011, but disappeared from the site because of a technical glitch. They were restored to public view once the FBI was alerted they were missing. Stickels didn't know how long they weren't visible.

Several media outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the photos were previously unseen.