Former Serb officer sentenced over Srebrenica killings

Ostoja Stanisic, former commander of a Bosnian Serb army battalion in the eastern village of Petkovci, was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison for ordering soldiers under his command to guard Muslim Bosniak prisoners despite knowing that they were brought to the village to be executed. He also ordered his soldiers to assist with burial in a mass grave of over 800 bodies of killed prisoners and with the cleaning of execution sites in and around the village.