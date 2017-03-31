French candidate Fillon vows to fight Islamic extremism
PARIS — French conservative candidate Francois Fillon says his priority as president would be to fight Islamic totalitarianism, as the country is under a state of emergency after extremist attacks.
Fillon, a major contender in the two-round election of April 23 and May 7, proposed Friday to put in place a European
"The Islamic totalitarian threat ... along with the weakening of the Atlantic Alliance through President Trump's rhetoric and contradictory signals, are forcing us to overhaul our alliances and take a second look at the question of European
He also promised to increase the country's