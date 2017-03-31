German court convicts man, 19, of raping 90-year-old woman

BERLIN — A German court has convicted a man of raping a 90-year-old woman and sentenced him to 5 1/2 years in prison.

The Duesseldorf state court convicted the 19-year-old defendant under juvenile law Friday of rape, robbery and bodily harm, news agency dpa reported. The victim was attacked in Duesseldorf on a Sunday in October just after she visited a church.

During the trial, the Moroccan-born man, identified only as Souhayl M. in line with German privacy rules, admitted to committing the attack and said he had been drinking and taking cocaine beforehand.