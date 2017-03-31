Germany accuses Maduro of holding Venezuelans 'hostage'

BERLIN — Germany has accused Venezuela's president of holding the country's population as "hostages" in his battle with parliament.

Venezuela's Supreme Court, which was stacked by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, has taken away the remaining powers of congress, prompting widespread international criticism.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday urged the country to "return to democratic principles and the separation of powers."

He told reporters in Berlin that "it is intolerable how President Maduro is making the population of his country hostages to his own power ambitions."