Guatemala ex-dictator Rios Montt to stand 2nd genocide trial

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala will hold a second trial for former dictator Efrain Rios Montt on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

This trial is about the killing of at least 200 people in a rural northern part of the country during its bloody civil war.

Rios Montt is also accused in a separate case over the killing by soldiers of nearly 2,000 indigenous Ixil Guatemalans during his 1982-83 regime.

Both are special trials to be held behind closed doors and cannot result in prison time due to his advanced age and delicate health. Instead, they seek to determine whether he is responsible.

Rios Montt's lawyers have argued his innocence and say he is not responsible for abuses committed by soldiers.