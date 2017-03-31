Japanese fleet returns with 333 whales from Antarctic hunt

TOKYO — Japan's whaling fleet has returned home after killing 333 whales in the Antarctic, achieving its goal for the second year under a revised research whaling program.

The Fisheries Agency said Friday that the five-ship fleet finished its four-month expedition.

Japan says the hunt was for ecological research. Research whaling is allowed as an exception to a 1986 international ban on commercial whaling. Opponents of the Japanese program say it's a cover for commercial whaling because the whales are sold.