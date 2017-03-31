Kenya arrests 12, including 3 Italians, over drug offences

MOMBASA, Kenya — Kenyan police have arrested 12 people, including three Italians, accused of drug-related offences in a major security operation.

Hamis Massa, head of the police anti-narcotics unit, said Friday that three kilograms of heroin, two pistols and two vehicles were seized in the raid.

Massa said wanted drug baron Stephen Bosire was among the eight Kenyans arrested. A Mauritanian was also arrested.

Regional police chief Philip Tuimur said the foreign suspects face deportation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered an immediate crackdown on drug dealers in the coastal area that includes Mombasa, which is popular with tourists.