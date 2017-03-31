King of Jordan plans White House visit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the king of Jordan to the White House next week.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that King Abdullah II will visit the White House on April 5. The two are slated to discuss "a range of shared interests in the Middle East," including the fight against the Islamic State group, the conflict in Syria and Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Trump will also be welcoming President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (see-see) of Egypt on April 3.

Trump met briefly with King Abdullah II at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington last month.