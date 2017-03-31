News / World

Korean War MIA buried in Massachusetts hometown

Relative Robert Whelihan wipes away a tear during the graveside for service U.S. Army Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr., a Korean War soldier, who was laid to rest in St Jerome's Cemetery in Holyoke, Mass., on Friday, March 31, 2017. Hauterman was a medic attached to the 31st Regimental Combat Team who went missing in December 1950 during fierce fighting against Chinese forces at the Chosin Reservoir. His remains were discovered in 1954 but were not positively identified until last year. At left is Whelihan's wife Mary, (Dave Roback/The Republican via AP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. — An Army medic from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 will never be lost again.

Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. was buried with full military honours in his hometown of Holyoke on Friday following a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church.

The service was attended by dignitaries and some surviving cousins, as well as those who just wanted to pay their respects.

Hauterman was 19 when he was reported missing in action during the fierce fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.

Remains recovered from the reservoir area in 1954 were declared unidentifiable and buried the next year in Hawaii. But those remains were disinterred last June and identified as Hauterman by the Pentagon's Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

