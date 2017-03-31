Korean War MIA buried in Massachusetts hometown

HOLYOKE, Mass. — An Army medic from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action during the Korean War in 1950 will never be lost again.

Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. was buried with full military honours in his hometown of Holyoke on Friday following a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church.

The service was attended by dignitaries and some surviving cousins, as well as those who just wanted to pay their respects.

Hauterman was 19 when he was reported missing in action during the fierce fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.