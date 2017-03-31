Kosovar father denies son arrested in Italy plotted attack
LLAUSHE, Kosovo — The father of a Kosovo man arrested in Italy on suspicion of plotting to bomb a bridge in Venice says he is convinced that "my son has not planned or organized any terrorist attack."
Arjan Babaj is one of three Kosovars arrested in the case. One allegedly was caught on a phone intercept proposing a bomb attack on the famed Rialto bridge. A minor was also detained.
Bedri Babaj told The Associated Press on Friday he believes his son is innocent. He argued that there are few practicing Muslims in Venice and that this may have aroused suspicions.