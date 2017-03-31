Media reports: Israeli PM orders settlement slowdown

JERUSALEM — Israeli media are reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a slowdown of settlement construction as a gesture to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Haaretz and other media on Friday reported Netanyahu announced the policy at a meeting the night before in which his Cabinet approved the first West Bank settlement in two decades as compensation for a settler outpost demolished in February.

Netanyahu told ministers to take Trump's position "into consideration" and said construction will be limited to settlement boundaries with no new outposts allowed.