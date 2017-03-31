Mexico City subway, UN use genitals in anti-harassment ads
MEXICO CITY — How do you bring home to men the discomfort and disgust caused by sexual harassment on the subway?
U.N. Women and the Mexico City government decided to launch a series of video ads in which the issue comes up, literally.
They replaced a seat in a Mexico City subway car with a
The ad filmed users' disgust and discomfort when they sat next to, or on, the high-relief seat.
A plaque on the floor in front of the seat reads "It is uncomfortable to sit here, but it doesn't compare to the sexual violence woman suffer daily in their commutes."
The groups said Thursday that "the goal is to generate a cultural change and reduce harassment."
