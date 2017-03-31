Mexico City subway, UN use genitals in anti-harassment ads

MEXICO CITY — How do you bring home to men the discomfort and disgust caused by sexual harassment on the subway?

U.N. Women and the Mexico City government decided to launch a series of video ads in which the issue comes up, literally.

They replaced a seat in a Mexico City subway car with a moulded sculpture of a nude male torso, complete with prominent genitals.

The ad filmed users' disgust and discomfort when they sat next to, or on, the high-relief seat.

A plaque on the floor in front of the seat reads "It is uncomfortable to sit here, but it doesn't compare to the sexual violence woman suffer daily in their commutes."