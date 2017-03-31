Muslims protest with street prayer in Paris suburb
PARIS — Hemmed in and closely watched by police, hundreds of Muslims have unrolled rugs and mats and prayed outdoors in the busy streets of a Paris suburb to protest the closure of their prayer hall.
The show of strength Friday by throngs of worshippers in Clichy highlights a long-standing issue for France's Muslim community, estimated at 5 million people: a shortage of mosques.
Clichy City Hall wants to turn the rented prayer hall the worshippers were using into a multimedia library for the town's 60,000 residents.
It says Muslims can worship at a new Islamic cultural and prayer
Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has decried such street prayers to fuel her anti-immigrant, anti-Islam discourse.
