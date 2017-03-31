New Jersey trooper kills man trying to flee at rest stop
A
A
Share via Email
CRANBURY, N.J. — Authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a Delaware man who drove toward him while trying to flee from a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Officials say five troopers were conducting undercover narcotics operations at the Molly Pitcher Service Area on Thursday when a trooper saw 46-year-old Christopher Pizzichetta, of Lewes, apparently "shooting up" heroin.
The attorney general's office says Pizzichetta attempted to flee in his pickup truck as the troopers tried to block him in, striking two of their vehicles and speeding directly toward a trooper on foot.
The trooper opened fire, hitting Pizzichetta. His pickup crashed into a retaining wall and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials found a syringe and glassine packets suspected of containing heroin in the pickup.
The investigation continues.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Globe and Mail suspends Leah McLaren over breastfeeding column
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs