Norwegian PM goes to China as ties normalize

COPENHAGEN — Norway's prime minister says she will travel to China next week to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of fixing ties more than six years after Beijing froze Oslo out over the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an imprisoned Chinese dissident.

Erna Solberg says she is "happy that we now normalize our diplomatic and political relations with China."

Solberg said Friday ahead of the April 7-10 visit that "direct contact with the Chinese leadership is important."