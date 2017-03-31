Officials: Mumia Abu-Jamal to receive hepatitis C drug

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania prison officials say they will soon begin giving expensive new medication to former death-row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal to treat his hepatitis C infection.

The Department of Corrections told a federal judge Friday that Abu-Jamal will be treated with an antiviral medication that can cost $50,000 to $60,000 per patient. Treatment will start next week.

Abu-Jamal filed suit in 2015 over his medical care. In January, Judge Robert Mariani ruled that Abu-Jamal had a right to the hepatitis C drugs.

Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden says inmates are prioritized for treatment based on the progression of the disease. She says based on recent testing, he's now eligible.