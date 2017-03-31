OSCE to manage Serbia's presidential election in Kosovo
PRISTINA, Kosovo — An international security agency will manage Serbia's presidential voting process for the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo.
Serbia is holding a presidential election on Sunday. A statement Friday said the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe would be the custodian of the process in Kosovo following a request from Belgrade and the approval of the Pristina government.
The OSCE has opened four ballot collection
Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory and does not recognize its former province as an independent country, which Pristina declared in 2008.
