BERLIN — The owner of one of Germany's biggest coal mines is shelving plans to expand the site because of government efforts to curb the country's carbon emissions.

Czech-owned consortium LEAG said late Thursday that lignite extraction at a href='https://apnews.com/73be08952f8443a5bef8eccaa8018307/Today's-energy-system-could-blow-Paris-climate-goals'Jaenschwalde/a, near Germany's eastern border with Poland, will end in 2023.

A nearby coal-fired power plant will continue operating for another eight to 10 years using lignite from other mines.

The company said plans to expand a mine in Nochten, to the south, will also be scaled back. It intends to decide on the future of a third mine by 2020.

LEAG said the German government "obviously wants to achieve Germany's climate goals largely on the back of lignite."