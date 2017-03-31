Pennsylvania judge, 91, in fair condition after ordeal

SCRANTON, Pa. — A 91-year-old federal judge with memory problems who disappeared from his Pennsylvania home remains hospitalized one day after being found alive in a wooded area outside Scranton.

Edwin Kosik was listed in fair condition Friday, according to a spokeswoman at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Kosik suffers from memory loss. He stopped handling cases last month. He disappeared from his home Tuesday night, sparking an intensive search that involved the U.S. Marshals Service, state police and the FBI.

Two teens found Kosik's SUV in a wooded area of Dunmore and alerted law enforcement. A search dog picked up the scent and found the judge about 100 yards (91.41 metres ) away.