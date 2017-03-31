Police arrest leader of Muslim group behind Jakarta protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police said they arrested the leader of a hardline Muslim group and several other activists for suspected treason ahead of a blasphemy protest in the capital Jakarta.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Muhammad Al Khathath, leader of the Muslim Peoples Forum umbrella group, was suspected of involvement in a conspiracy to commit treason and was arrested at a hotel early Friday.

The forum, which includes the Islamic Defenders Front vigilante group, has been behind a series of huge protests against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta who is on trial for allegedly blaspheming the Qur’an .

The protests have shaken mainstream Muslim groups and the secular government of Muslim-majority Indonesia.