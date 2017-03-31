Prince Charles tours old part of Romanian capital

BUCHAREST, Romania — Britain's Prince Charles has walked past a statue of his ancestor Vlad the Impaler during a tour of Bucharest on his final day in Romania on a three-nation trip seen as an effort to reassure European Union nations that Britain remains a close ally.

During his tour of the old city Friday, Charles also visited a project that offers restoration support to historical buildings in an advanced state of degradation.

Charles owns two properties in Romania's northwest Transylvania region which he visits yearly. He is on tour to "highlight the U.K.'s relationship with European partners" in areas such as military ties and combatting human trafficking, according to his official website .