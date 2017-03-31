Religious shrine proposes illuminated 'Nuns Crossing' sign

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Why did the three nuns cross the road? To get to their jobs on the other side.

But a Massachusetts shrine where the nuns work wants to make it safer for them so they've proposed installing an illuminated "Nuns Crossing" sign.

The nuns work at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro but live in a house on the opposite side of a busy road.

The city earlier spurned the shrine's request for a crosswalk, saying the location didn't meet government guidelines.