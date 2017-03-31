Russian prosecutors move to block online calls for protests

MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors have moved to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities.

The action follows a nationwide wave of protests Sunday that saw tens of thousands demonstrators rallying across Russia, the largest outpouring of discontent in years, issuing a challenge to the Kremlin.

The Prosecutor General's office confirmed Friday it has requested the state communications watchdog to block pages on social networks calling for more protests in Moscow and elsewhere in Russia this coming Sunday.