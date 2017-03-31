Russian submarines match Cold War-era patrol intensity

MOSCOW — The Russian navy says its submarines have increased combat patrols to the level last seen during the Cold War.

The navy chief, Adm. Vladimir Korolyov, said Friday in remarks carried by state RIA Novosti news agency that Russian submarine crews spent more than 3,000 days on patrol last year, matching the Soviet-era operational tempo. Korolyov spoke after attending the launch of a new Yasen-class nuclear-powered attack submarine called the Kazan.