Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon formally requests referendum
LONDON — Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon has formally requested a second referendum on Scottish independence.
The first minister sent U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May a letter Friday formally requesting the transfer of powers to allow a second vote.
The letter followed a 69-59 vote in the Scottish Parliament this week in
Sturgeon's letter says "the people of Scotland must have the right to choose our own future — in short, to exercise our right of self-determination."
Britain's government has said it will deny the request.