Swedish spooks brief lawmakers of election meddling risk

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's domestic intelligence agency says it has briefed Swedish government and opposition members about "the importance of security and safety measures" ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Sapo head Anders Thornberg said the agency "described what the threat looks like" at Friday's meeting and what actions could be taken during an attack.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told Swedish broadcaster SVT later that it has "become increasingly obvious that foreign powers are trying to influence an election and its outcome."

He added, "obviously Russia was active in the U.S. elections" and "we cannot assume that we are immune."