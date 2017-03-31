Teacher raises $80K to buy 650 bikes for entire school class

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina teacher has raised more than $80,000 to buy 650 bicycles for every student in her school.

Katie Blomquist teaches at Pepperhill Elementary in North Charleston. WCIV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nCxNAY ) she began her online fundraising campaign right after Labor Day last year with a goal of raising $65,000. Blomquist says she came up with the idea after a student told her that he wanted a bike, but his family couldn't afford one.

The idea blossomed into a viral sensation and donors to the effort include major corporations and talk show host Steve Harvey.

Blomquist surprised the kids Thursday morning by unveiling bikes in the school parking lot.