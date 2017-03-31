Teen accused of high school rape heads back to court

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 17-year-old charged with raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom is heading back to court.

Jose Montano and another student, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl earlier this month at Rockville High School.

Montano is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday in Montgomery County District Court.

On Thursday, a judge rejected a defence request to release Montano on bail. His lawyers say the sex was consensual, and said they have text messages showing the girl agreed to have sex. Sanchez's lawyer also says the sex was consensual.