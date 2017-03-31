Teen accused of high school rape heads back to court
A
A
Share via Email
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 17-year-old charged with raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom is heading back to court.
Jose Montano and another student, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl earlier this month at Rockville High School.
Montano is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday in Montgomery County District Court.
On Thursday, a judge rejected a
The case received national attention after the White House called it an example of why President Donald Trump wants to crack down on illegal immigration. Officials say Sanchez came to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally.