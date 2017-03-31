The Latest: Attorney says Eyman did nothing wrong.

SEATTLE — The Latest on a lawsuit filed against anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman. (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

In response to a lawsuit filed by the state against anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman and his organizations over their campaign finance practices a lawyer for Eyman says client "lawfully earned" money for his work.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday Eyman illegally and deliberately misused funds that were donated for initiatives that he promoted. In some cases, authorities say Eyman used the funds for personal living expenses and in other cases, he spent funds donated for one initiative on a different initiative. Ferguson filed a $2.1 million lawsuit.

Eyman's lawyer, Mark Lamb, said in a statement "for all of the heated rhetoric earlier today," the dispute is about whether certain transactions needed to be included on campaign reports.

___

11:53 a.m.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil lawsuit against anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman and his organizations over their campaign finance practices.

Ferguson said Friday Eyman illegally and deliberately misused funds that were donated for initiatives that he promoted. In some cases, authorities say Eyman used the funds for personal living expenses and in other cases, he spent funds donated for one initiative on a different initiative.

Ferguson says Eyman's political actions amounted to an "elaborate web of unlawful transactions" and that he "demonstrated contempt" for the state's campaign finance laws. Ferguson says Eyman could face penalties of up to $2 million. The lawsuit also seeks an injunction to prohibit Eyman from participating in future campaigns.

An email sent to Eyman seeking comment was not immediately returned.