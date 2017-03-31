The Latest: Congressman heading Russia probe dodges protests

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on California Congressman's visit home to the Central Valley (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A California congressman who is heading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election avoided a crowd of angry protesters in a visit home.

Rep. Devin Nunes (NOON-es) spoke Friday to the Ag Lenders Society at a private gathering in Fresno. He was ushered in and out of the building, also avoiding the media.

About 300 people protested on the sidewalk outside with signs saying Nunes is more interested in protecting President Donald Trump than them.

Nunes is under fire for going to Trump after a secret intelligence briefing before reporting his findings to his committee.

Guests who attended the luncheon say the talk mostly focused on water but the Russian investigation came up at least once. Veterinarian Joseph Butterweck says he supports Nunes and believes the congressman did nothing wrong.

___

1:30 p.m.

Several hundred protesters are greeting Rep. Devin Nunes (NOON-es) back home in Fresno as his congressional committee continues investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican is scheduled to talk water policy Friday at the Ag Lenders Society Annual Meeting. About 300 people took over a sidewalk in front of the event, some waving signs linking him to President Donald Trump and Russia.

Office worker Annaliese Herms of Fresno says Nunes is not representing the interests of his Central Valley constituents.

Organizers declined to allow reporters inside the event, and Nunes ducked inside through a back door.