The Latest: Fire captain recommended building be shut down

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on a building fire in Oakland that killed four people (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Records show an Oakland fire captain recommended in January that a building that burned and killed four people this week should be shuttered immediately due to life-threatening hazards.

The emails released Friday by the city show Fire Department officials opted to take less drastic measures.

In an email dated Jan. 8, Captain Richard Chew reported that a fire alarm had been pulled and not reset at the three-story residential building, there were open piles of garbage and the fire escape door was padlocked.

Battalion Chief Geoff Hunter ordered other officials to contact the building owner to address the problems. Acting Assistant Fire Marshal Maria Sabatini said the owner should have 30 days to make repairs.

The city of Oakland also announcement that Mayor Libby Schaaf was ordering an overhaul of fire safety inspections in the city.

___

12:05 a.m.

A burning candle started a building fire that killed four people and displaced dozens more in Oakland, city officials said.

The disclosure ruled out arson as the cause of the Monday blaze in the three-story building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless.

Erica Terry Derryck, a spokeswoman for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, declined further comment.

An investigation into the blaze should be completed within weeks, according to a press release from the city Thursday.