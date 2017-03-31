The Latest: Judge blasts courthouse immigration arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on federal officials defending immigration arrests in courthouses (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

California's top judge says she appreciates that federal officials are acknowledging that immigration authorities make arrests at state courthouses. But she says the practice undermines public safety.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye (TAN'-ee KAN'-teel sah-kah-OOH'-ay) says in a statement Friday that victims and witnesses will fear coming to courthouses to help enforce the law if immigration officers make arrests there. She says courthouses should join schools, churches and hospitals as places where Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers don't make arrests.

Cantil-Sakauye responded to a letter sent this week by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly defending courthouse immigration arrests. They say policies barring local authorities from turning people over for deportation have compelled federal agents to arrest immigrants at courthouses and other public places.

___

12:10 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are defending the practice of making immigration arrests in courthouses after California's top judge asked them to stop.

The officials sent a letter this week to Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye (TAN'-ee KAN'-teel sah-kah-OOH'-ay) saying California and local policies barring local authorities from turning over arrestees for deportation have compelled federal agents to arrest immigrants at courthouses and other public places.

They say in a letter dated Wednesday that courthouses are a safe place for federal agents to make arrests because visitors are typically screened for weapons.

Cantil-Sakauye asked federal officials to cease making immigration arrests at California courthouses, saying they were impeding residents' access to justice.