The Latest: Judge sets $1.7M bond for club shooting suspect

CINCINNATI — The Latest on the Cincinnati nightclub gun battle (all times local):

10 a.m.

A judge has set bond at $1.7 million for a man charged with murder in a Cincinnati nightclub gun battle.

Police arrested 27-year-old Cornell Beckley on Thursday in the early Sunday shooting. He had a bandage on his forehead when he appeared before a judge who told him Friday that the total bond represented $100,000 for each person injured when the gunfire broke out.

One man was killed and two of the 16 other people injured were wounded critically, including a second man who is facing murder charges while still hospitalized in critical condition.

Prosecutors will likely seek additional charges before a grand jury. Beckley's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Cincinnati police say more arrests are possible.

The Cameo Club is closing for good Friday.

___

7:40 a.m.

The father of a man hospitalized in critical condition after a Cincinnati nightclub shooting says he was elated to learn that police were charging two suspects — and then devastated to find out his son was one of them.

A man was fatally shot and 16 other people were hurt when a dispute escalated into the gunbattle at the Cameo club early Sunday. Police on Thursday announced the arrests of two men on murder charges.

The hospitalized suspect, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, has been unresponsive and on a ventilator. His father, Jackie Davis, says he doesn't believe the allegations against his son.

Their attorney, Carl Lewis, says he's waiting for all the facts.