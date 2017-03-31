The Latest: Malaysia interviewed N. Koreans before they left

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Latest on the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother (all times local):

4:30 p.m.:

Malaysia's police chief says three North Koreans who had been sought in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother were allowed to leave the country after investigators obtained their statements.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters Friday that "we have obtained whatever we wanted from them" and are "satisfied" with the North Koreans' statements. The three were believed to have been holed up in the North Korean Embassy.