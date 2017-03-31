The Latest: New England to get a bit less snow than forecast

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on a snowstorm affecting New England (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A winter storm isn't going to bring as much snow as originally forecast in parts of New England.

The storm expected Friday night in Maine and New Hampshire will bring snow through much of April Fools' Day, which is Saturday.

The National Weather Service says some places, including higher terrain between Nashua and Keene in New Hampshire, could see a foot of snow. In Maine, interior sections of York County also could see a foot.

There's also going to be some heavy snow in parts of Massachusetts and Vermont.

In New Hampshire, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the state Emergency Operations Center was monitoring the storm and provide assistance.

A number of schools were dismissed early or cancelled after-school activities. A march for voting rights scheduled for Saturday in Concord, New Hampshire, was rescheduled for Sunday.

12:40 a.m.

