The Latest: O'Rourke makes his 2018 Senate bid official

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke announcing his 2018 U.S. Senate run (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke has formally begun his longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
The former punk rocker is planning to make his 2018 Senate run official during an event in his hometown of El Paso later Friday morning.
Cruz finished second to Donald Trump in last year's GOP presidential primary and remains powerful in Texas, which hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.
The 44-year-old O'Rourke once played guitar for a punk band called Foss.
Before challenging Cruz, O'Rourke may have to emerge from a Democratic Senate primary that could feature fellow U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who has stronger name recognition across Texas.
12:15 a.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to announce a longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
The former punk rocker plans to make his 2018 Senate run official at a rooftop convention space in his hometown of El Paso on Friday.
Cruz finished second to Donald Trump in last year's crowded GOP presidential primary field and remains powerful in Texas — which hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.
But O'Rourke, a Spanish-speaking, third-term House member, insists Cruz is beatable.
The 44-year-old O'Rourke once played guitar for an El Paso punk band called Foss.
Before challenging Cruz, though, O'Rourke may have to emerge from a Democratic Senate primary that could feature fellow U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who might be
