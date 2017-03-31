The Latest: Prospects dim for juvenile justice reform in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York state budget (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A proposal to create special rules for prosecuting 16- and 17-year-old offenders could be taken out of the New York state budget as lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo work to find compromise ahead of a key budget deadline.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and his fellow Democrats have long wanted to change state law so young offenders are prosecuted in family court. Republicans in the state Senate have so far balked at that proposal, and the dispute is now holding up resolution of the budget.

Legislative leaders and Cuomo, a Democrat, had hoped to wrap up the budget before the new fiscal year begins Saturday.

Other top issues in the budget this year include greater tuition assistance and proposals to allow Uber and Lyft to expand upstate.

__

9:32 a.m.

It's deadline time for New York state leaders trying to wrap up negotiations on a new state budget.

Saturday is the first day of a new state fiscal year but as of Friday morning lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo were still working on the details, making it unlikely any votes on budget bills could start before the key deadline comes and goes.

Cuomo had a string of on-time budgets early in his tenure as governor and often said the late budgets of the past were a symptom of political dysfunction. This year's budget is likely to be late only by a matter of hours or a few days.