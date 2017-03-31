The Latest: Sen. McCaskill says she will oppose Gorsuch

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination (all times local):

4 p.m.

A day after saying she was torn over the decision, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she will oppose Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and will vote with fellow Democrats to filibuster his nomination.

McCaskill, who is up for re-election next year, says she's opposing the federal appeals court judge because his opinions favour corporations over workers and he's shown "a stunning lack of humanity."

McCaskill says President Donald Trump promised working people he would lift them up, but "nominated a judge who can't even see them."