The Latest: Serial killer died from massive head trauma

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Latest on the death of serial killer Donald Harvey (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A serial killer beaten to death inside an Ohio prison died from massive head trauma.

An autopsy completed Friday shows Donald Harvey had several skull fractures and brain injuries.

Harvey was dubbed "Angel of Death" after a string of killings at hospitals in Cincinnati and Kentucky where he worked as a nurse's aide during the 1970s and '80s.

Investigators say an inmate is suspected in the attack, but no charges have been filed.

The Lucas County Coroner says the autopsy shows that no weapon was used in the attack.

Harvey died Thursday, two days after he was found in his cell at the state's prison in Toledo.

The 64-year-old in 1987 pleaded guilty to killing three dozen hospital patients but claims he killed others and couldn't remember how many.

___

11 a.m.

Ohio investigators say an inmate is suspected in the fatal beating of a serial killer who became known as the "Angel of Death" after a string of killings during the 1970s and '80s.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers said Friday that no charges have been filed yet and investigators are continuing to interview witnesses.

Former nurse's aide Donald Harvey died Thursday, two days after state troopers say he was found beaten at the state's prison in Toledo.

The 64-year-old was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky.