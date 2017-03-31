The Latest: Trump says Flynn right to ask for immunity
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation involving Michael Flynn, the president's former national security adviser (all times local):
7:07 a.m.
President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, is right to ask for immunity in exchange for talking about Russia.
Trump tweeted early Friday: "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!"
Flynn's attorney said Thursday that the retired general is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for answering questions.
Flynn was fired from his job as Trump's national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled the
Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation.
