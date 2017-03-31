Toddler found shoeless and alone on street; dad charged
A
A
Share via Email
DERRY, N.H. — Police say a 3-year-old boy was found walking alone without any shoes in a New Hampshire
Police found the toddler Thursday afternoon in Londonderry after getting a call from a concerned citizen. After two hours of searching the area and putting a photo of the boy on social media, they received a tip leading them to the father, 35-year-old Joseph Killgren.
Killgren was arraigned Friday on a
The child wasn't hurt. He was released to the custody of his mother.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Halifax man sentenced to seven years for trafficking 14-year-old girl
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs